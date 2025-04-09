Get Prepared For A 10-Minute Standing Ovation, Because We Finally Know Where Tom Cruise Will Premiere The Final Mission: Impossible Film

After what seemed like the impossible mission of production, the 2025 movie schedule will accept Ethan Hunt’s final mission with destiny. Tom Cruise and the folks at Paramount will be delivering what we know about Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning to the people - and this very well could be our last chance to choose adventure with the IMF in this shape and form.

So what better way to debut such a momentous undertaking than on the sunny French Rivera? Per a press release, here's what we can expect:

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2025

This year’s 78th iteration will get to boast the debut of The Final Reckoning's world premiere screening just nine days before its theatrical release date. While that doesn’t surprise me, I did have to gasp slightly when it was noted that this is only Tom Cruise’s third mission to this French cinema gala.

Seeing as the last time he made an appearance was for Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, perhaps he and the powers that be feel this is a sort of good luck charm for the potentially final Mission.

It’s also kind of fitting that the man whose played Ethan Hunt for almost 30 years would bring his hypothetical swan song to Cannes, as it’s a kind of bookend to his 2023 promotional tour for Dead Reckoning - back when it was still screening as “Part One.” Recalling that time Tom Cruise surprised four cities in 24 hours to introduce the film, I want to believe that this could be the start of a stunt that would take that feat and expand it globally.

Although I don’t think 24 hours is going to be a reasonable timeframe for such a promotion, I learned a long time ago not to double Mr. Cruise’s daredevil ways. Especially when Paramount+ subscription holders are probably going to amp themselves up even further for this one by revisiting those Impossible greatest hits - which will only draw more attention to this next chapter.

(Image credit: Skydance Productions / Paramount Pictures)

Returning to the whole “10 minute ovation” subject though, I’m beginning to wonder if that estimate will hold for Tom Cruise and company’s latest. On one hand, Top Gun: Maverick saw Cruise himself get an ovation for just entering, and I’ve seen claims that director Joseph Kosinski’s picture itself got five minutes of praise. So if Maverick’s return to the skies couldn’t hang ten when The Substance’s Cannes ovation lasted longer, I’m not sure if that’s gonna fly.

However, as previously mentioned, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is being tipped to be the final entry in the series. With that fact in mind - as well as the dedication to cinema, theatrical exhibition, and insane stunts that the movie’s star has exhibited - I’m open to wait and see what happens this May, even if I'll be watching in a less luxurious capacity.

I’m not just talking about the Cannes crowd’s initial reactions either, as Hayley Atwell’s thoughts on Mission: Impossible 8’s finality align with my own. Though it seems that Tom Cruise’s intrepid spy might finally give everything he’s got in the line of duty, I won’t believe that Mr. Hunt will be disavowing this life until those credits self-destruct across the screen during my screening.