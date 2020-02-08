Star Wars' Wedge Actor Told Nephew Ewan McGregor Not To Take Obi-Wan Kenobi Role

I don't know if Denis Lawson would be up for it, but I'd love to see him be part of the Obi-Wan series somehow. The Obi-Wan series will reportedly be set between Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope. There's a good reason why Wedge didn't appear in Rogue One, but even if they don't want a Wedge cameo in the Obi-Wan series -- and they'd either have to recast anyway or de-age him The Irishman-style -- I wonder if Lawson could cameo in another role. Plenty of Star Wars actors have played multiple roles in the galaxy, from Mark Hamill to Warwick Davis.