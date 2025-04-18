Ryan Gosling Brought A Photo Of His Childhood Bedsheets To His Star Wars: Starfighter Announcement, And Could This Man Get Any More Adorable?

After the 2023 WGA Writers Strike held off development for Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Starfighter will be up and running in the fall. One of the best pieces of news for the upcoming Star Wars movie is that Ryan Gosling is lined up to star in it . If you want to know just how invested the Canadian actor has been in the galaxy far, far away, he has the adorable bedsheets to prove it.

If you’re going to be a part of the Star Wars franchise (all of which can be streamed on your Disney+ subscription ), it helps to be a fan starting at a young age. Ryan Gosling let fans know at The Mandalorian & Grogu panel at Star Wars Celebration how much of an adorable fan he is of the George Lucas saga with his mother still owning his Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back bed sheets:

This is a picture that my mom sent of my bedsheets when I was five. Yes, she still has them. Obviously naturally she thought that it might be something that the fans would appreciate, but I suspect that she just wants to justify years of hoarding.

I have to say, that’s a very dedicated mother to still keep your grown son’s childhood possessions. My own mother would do the same thing. It would be even more precious to see a young Ryan Gosling snuggling up in those bedsheets!

Ryan Gosling has proved on many occasions what an adorable personality he has. For example, I gush learning about his story of falling in love with actress Eva Mendes . He said that as the two played co-parents to a son in The Place Beyond the Pines, The Notebook actor wanted to bring that fictional family scenario to the real world with her. The romantic pair currently have two daughters.

Plus, after the Hitch actress was a big supporter of Gosling’s Barbie movie, Ryan Gosling returned the favor wearing a custom necklace with the letter “E” on it to symbolize the love of his life. Now, that’s too cute for words! Gosling continued to talk about how his young love for Star Wars clearly must have prepped him for his future project:

As you can see from the picture, I guess I was probably dreaming about Star Wars before I even saw the film and it’s probably framed my idea of what a movie even was. But all of that aside, I think the reality is that this script is just so good. It has such a great story with great and original characters. It's filled with so much heart and adventure and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn.

You can tell that Ryan Gosling is already revved up to join the Star Wars universe with Shawn Levy. I can’t blame him as the Canadian filmmaker said at the panel that Star Wars: Starfighter is not a sequel or attached to any of the other movies.

A pleasing update for fans of the Stranger Things filmmaker comes from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who wanted a “Shawn Levy movie” brought to the franchise that reflected his tone. As the 21 Laps Entertainment founder is known for many of his projects being warm, adventurous, and family-friendly, like in The Adam Project, Cheaper By the Dozen, and Big Fat Liar, those ingredients are the perfect blend for a Star Wars movie that should take well with audiences.

So far, what we know about Star Wars: Starfighter is that it will take place about five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. New characters will be introduced in the standalone film with a completely original story. I already have high hopes for this new addition to the popular franchise in bringing something organic to the table like George Lucas first did creating his sci-fi masterpiece. You can watch Gosling's panel appearance below:

With Ryan Gosling showing panel attendees the Star Wars bedsheets his mother kept all these years, it proves the adorable nature the Oscar nominee continues to have. He clearly has a genuine enthusiasm for his upcoming project, and I’m all the more curious what he'll bring to the massively growing film series. Star Wars: Starfighter arrives in theaters on May 28, 2027.