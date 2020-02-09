Birds Of Prey Box Office: Harley Quinn And Co. Have A Bummer Of A Weekend

So what happened? It's hard to say precisely, but there are a few different hypotheses on the table. The first may simply be a simple cooling attitude towards the DC Extended Universe, and a certain ripple effect from Suicide Squad – which is not really a film that has aged all that well in the last three-plus years. Right now the franchise is in a state of disarray as it's working to figure out its direction toward the future, and it's possible that people don't quite know what to make of Birds Of Prey at this juncture. There are also factors like the movie's R-rating resulting in fewer screenings being held; and one also can wonder if the extensive news coverage about the coronavirus outbreak is encouraging some people to stay inside and make plans to sit inside crowded auditoriums.