Madame Web Was A Famous Bomb, But It’s Beating Deadpool 3 In A Surprising Way

She bombed at the box office, but she’s swinging past Deadpool in another area.

Madame Web looking shocked, Deadpool suited up and ready to rock in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine.
(Image credit: Sony, Marvel, Disney)

If you keep up with all things upcoming superhero movies, then you know Madame Web was the critical punchline and box office disaster of 2024. But in a plot twist no one saw coming, it’s now outpacing the box office hit Deadpool & Wolverine, at least in one specific area.

According to a recent report from ComicBook.com, one of Sony’s many Web Head-less Spidey-Universe offerings drew more views during its first two weeks of streaming, available with a Netflix subscription, than Deadpool 3 did in its first 14 days, available with a Disney+ subscription. Nielsen data shows Madame Web clocked 16 million views, slightly edging out Deadpool’s 15.8 million. And while that margin is razor thin, it’s still enough to raise eyebrows, especially considering the theatrical history of both films.

Let’s be clear: this doesn’t mean Madame Web is suddenly beloved. The Dakota Johnson-led origin story won a trio of Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture, Worst Actress, and Worst Screenplay, and grossed barely over $100 million globally. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine soared past $1.3 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. So, how is Madame Web winning any battle, let alone against a Marvel juggernaut?

Isabela Merced, Dakota Johnson, and Celeste O'Connor in Madame Web

(Image credit: Sony / Marvel)

The answer is part math, part human behavior. Netflix has a significantly larger global subscriber base than Disney+, which gives any new release a broader potential audience from the jump. Combine that with Madame Web’s theatrical flop status, and you get a wave of viewers tuning in out of pure curiosity, or maybe just to see what went so wrong, which is precisely what I did. Sure, I loved the third outing of the Merc with a Mouth, but I got to tell you, nothing made me quite laugh as hard as Johnson’s deadpan line delivery of such bangers as, “Hope the spiders were worth it mom.” or “How would you know if you could climb a wall, if you've never tried?"

And that’s the other piece of the puzzle: Deadpool & Wolverine was a must-see event film, and the kind of movie fans turned out for in theaters, some multiple times. By the time it hit streaming, most hardcore fans had already seen it. Madame Web, on the other hand, was largely overlooked during its box office run, meaning the Netflix drop became its true moment of mass exposure. And when you’re not shelling out $15 for a ticket, even a Razzie-winning film becomes watchable with the right kind of expectations.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time an underperforming superhero movie has found a second life thanks to memes–who remembers Morbius failing to perform at the box office... twice, or on streaming. But Madame Web’s strange rise in viewership is notable because it’s happening alongside, and slightly ahead of, one of Marvel’s most successful projects ever. It’s the definition of a “how did we get here?” moment in comic book movie culture.

Is this a comeback story for Madame Web? Not really. But in the crazy world of streaming today, getting views—even for the wrong reasons—still matters to some extent. Plus, beating Deadpool 3 at anything is definitely more than anyone thought would happen.

Be sure to stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more news about upcoming Marvel movies. See what superpowered flicks are headed to the 2025 movie schedule and beyond.

Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

