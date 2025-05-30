Madame Web Had A (Reportedly) Canceled Popcorn Bucket That Would Have Poked A Whole Lot Of Fun At The MCU

There are plenty of popcorn buckets that have come before, and will arrive during the 2025 movie schedule . And there’s no limit to what sort of picture will get its own concession collectables, as seen in the example of Borderlands’ Claptrap based offering. But today we have something that we must take with some extra salty butter, as a citizen of the Internet is now alleging that the critically savaged Madame Web was supposed to have its own commemorative combo - until it was supposedly cancelled.

A user on Reddit provided photos of what they claimed to be a prototype plastic drink cup and tin popcorn bucket, themed after the Dakota Johnson-led vehicle. We're going to embed that post below, so you can take a look for yourself. But if those photos disappear, know that these Madame Web items were plastered with headlines from the Daily Bugle, asking a lot of questions about Cassandra Webb and her super powered friends.

So why did this hypothetical piece based on the movie (streaming with a Netflix subscription) hit get sent to the void of the Multiverse? According to Redditor sourced above, it was because the movie “bombed so hard, and nobody liked it.” Which kind of feels a bit suspect, considering that again, Borderlands had its own popcorn bucket in theaters last summer.

If anything, I’d be more inclined to believe the tin’s inclusion of a front page asking if the Madame Web team were “Super Villains, or a new K-Pop group?” may have done it. Not to mention there are references to events from the MCU-proper’s Marvel movies ; so the connections may have been something all involved wanted to avoid.

Seeing as we don't even know which Marvel movie universe Madame Web exists in, these items may have confused audiences. Plus, references to a "Thanos Cult," underpaid Stark Industries employees, and accusations that the Hulk does steroids probably did not sit well with the Marvel Studios brass. Some things are seen as off limits, even if they're coming from a source with the reputation of The Daily Bugle.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sadly, it looks like we’ll never know if these pieces are authentic, or the reasons why they were axed. But based on what we’ve seen here, if this is a genuine article, it’s not as exciting as it could be. While I don’t see Madame Web going the route of a piece like Alien: Romulus’ frightening popcorn buckets , or even Jurassic World Rebirth’s Raptor incubator , there was still room for something really cool to take shape.

Also, how did Madame Web get a popcorn bucket over Morbius?! We’ll just have to continue mulling this question over a bit more at our leisure, as there’s plenty of time to do so. And if by chance you haven’t seen this infamous entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, feel free to give it a spin now, as it’s currently streaming on Netflix.