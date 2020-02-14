Watch Sonic The Hedgehog’s Jim Carrey Instantly Pop Back Into Character As The Grinch

The clip is from an interview with Rotten Tomatoes where Jim Carrey is asked about the various characters he’s played that have since become Halloween costumes. The Grinch is a huge one that fans can meet during the holidays at Universal Studios’ Grinchmas and is often copied in Carrey’s likeness. The actor feels proud to be lucky enough to be behind roles such as Ace Ventura, The Mask and The Riddler that are still often paid tribute to with Halloween costumes.