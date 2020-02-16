A Birds Of Prey Hashtag Is Trending With Solid Reasons To Support Harley Quinn's Movie

All in all, the hashtag trended for several hours on Twitter and is still getting more tweets, which means Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey’s supporters did their job -- at least online. And trying to change the narrative surrounding the film isn’t a bad idea. When news broke last week that the movie had underperformed at the box office, Warner Bros. quickly changed the title of the film to try to capture interest by promoting the film’s most popular character. Detractors have been quick to point out the film’s failings. However, others were quick to point out that relative to the film’s lower budget in comparison to its comic book counterparts -- $85 million -- it’s not a total disaster from a financial standpoint.