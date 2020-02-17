Watch Robert Downey Jr. Work To Find The Right Emotion For Iconic Avengers: Endgame Line

Robert Downey Jr. is really in the zone with this line reading too, as you can see him digging into the urgency of the moment after that reworking the opening. Judging by the final product that Avengers: Endgame became, and the fact that the man himself actually helped tweak his own dialogue into adding the catchphrase to end all catchphrases, it’s a bit of an understatement to say that this work paid off.