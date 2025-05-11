'It's Completely Unsustainable.' That Time Robert Downey Jr. Admitted He Was Probably 'Overtraining Wildly' For Marvel, And It Would Come Back To Bite Him

Robert Downey Jr. is no stranger to training for a role, as his work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe alone has given him plenty of opportunities to do so. He’s currently in production on the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, and he seems to have a grasp on training. However, there was a time at which the A-lister had to get the hang of training, and he apparently would over do it at times. That’s the impression he gave sometime ago when discussing the highs and lows of having to maintain a superhero-esque physique.

The longtime Tony Stark actor has never been one to shy away from the more nuanced aspects of playing a major MCU character. In regard to working out, he previously explained his regimen to Men’s Fitness (via Comic Book Movie) during a wide-ranging interview. Robert Downey Jr. had only starred in a handful of Marvel flicks at that time, but he definitely had an understanding of how he needed to prepare from a physical standpoint:

I guess I had some notion about [being an action hero]. I think I wanted to be able to look good and defend myself and all that stuff. I've always really enjoyed that genre, but I mean, It's pretty outlandish. I'm not particularly tall or strong or fast or aggressive. Yet, I'm not faking it. To me, it's a cosmic chuckle.

Men’s Fitness also reported that Robert Downey Jr.’s workout schedule required him to be in the gym around 12 hours a week. (Talk about commitment.) Sure, Downey hasn’t had to be totally jacked like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth or some of his other co-stars. However, even though his character famously sported an iron suit, he still had to look like an “action hero.” It’s hard to argue with the results, given that Downey has appeared quite fit in the films. However, his comments seemed to indicate that it came back to bite him a bit:

It was ideal. But it's completely unsustainable. I'm not a kid, and I'm not a professional athlete, so what I'm probably doing is feeling really good all the time and over-training wildly.

Robert Downey Jr. was already over 40 when he began playing Iron Man, and I could understand why there may have been something of a learning curve in the beginning. However, I’d say that everything worked out well, considering the physicality he’s managed to portray on screen for years. As for exactly how much time he’s spending in the gym for his role as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, that’s unclear. However, it’s been said that Downey is doing “intense” prep from a character-building standpoint to play the role.

All the while, some of the Victor von Doom actor’s co-stars have been getting in shape for the latest installment in the Avengers franchise. Chris Hemsworth is building his biceps, based on a video he shared to social media, and Simu Liu’s abs are all set as well. I’m not sure either of those leading men or other MCU vets need much advice on working out. However, I’d like to think Robert Downey Jr. would offer guidance, based on his own tricky experiences, if asked.

Avengers: Doomsday, which is just one of several upcoming Marvel movies, is set to open in theaters on May 1, 2026. While you wait for its release, you can head on over to Disney+ and stream a variety of Marvel movies.