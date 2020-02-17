Wow, Jumanji: The Next Level Just Keeps Rolling At The Box Office

With records broken, audiences pleased and a continued pattern of success marked by the standings according to Box Office Mojo, what could we see as a result of Jumanji: The Next Level’s stardom? The most obvious scenario would see Jumanji 4 officially getting the green light in the near future, as not only does the third film in the series overall heavily tease another installment, the public is clearly not tired of this new rebranding of Jumanji just yet.