Don’t Expect Mulan’s Hair To Be Cut In The Live-Action Remake

Back in October of 2018 I had the opportunity to visit the set of Mulan in New Zealand, and the scene being filmed when I was there was the same one everybody else saw when the first trailer went live. Mulan, with sword, fighting off dozens of soldiers, with her hair blowing in the wind. All the journalists on sight had the same thought at the same time, and so one of the first questions we asked was why Mulan still had her hair in this scene that was clearly from later in the movie.