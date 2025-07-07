The Odyssey’s John Leguizamo Describes What It’s Like Working On The Christopher Nolan Movie, And I Have FOMO

Since it was announced Christopher Nolan would adapt The Odyssey, many have expressed excitement. That hype has only increased as cast members, including Jesse Garcia, have praised the epic adaptation. Now, John Leguizamo is jumping in with some thoughts on his filming experience with Nolan. What Leguizamo shares of the hotly anticipated 2026 movie schedule entry getting me even more pumped and making me wish I could be a fly on the wall amid production.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is without a doubt one of the biggest upcoming book-to-screen adaptations on the horizon. The sprawling film is pulling directly from the sprawling, Greek epic from the poet Homer. It would seem that the scale of the production isn't lost on John Leguizamo, who recently shared some teases with People. What particularly seems to have the veteran actor excited are the filming locations and the "dream team" of actors he's working with:

We were in amazing locations. It's seven countries. They're in Morocco, Greece, Sicily, back to L.A., and [Nolan is] bringing work back to L.A. and to America, which is incredible. A huge American cast. It's diverse — oh my God, I just love this project.

The notion of working with a filmmaker like Nolan in such exquisite locales is just too cool. Of course, I can't even imagine getting to work with such great stars. Anyone who thought the cast that Nolan assembled for Oppenheimer was impressive should note that he's upped the ante. Joining Leguizamo are A-listers like Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Elliot Page, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron. To put it simply, this cast and its production shoot seem like a dream come true.

As John Leguizamo continued to praise the star-studded project, he took the time to highlight Christopher Nolan’s innate directing talents. In the past, Leguizamo turned down big roles for “stupid reasons,” by his own admission. However, he didn’t think twice about working with Nolan The 64-year-old equated the Interstellar director to another iconic filmmaker, and I think it's a fair comparison:

It was like being with a visionary — like what I imagine it must have been like to work with Stanley Kubrick. Somebody creating worlds, and who thinks in a different way than the rest of us.

Seriously, can I please just watch this movie now? I'm not surprised at all to hear someone praise Christopher Nolan but, in this context, it makes me confident that The Odyssey will be an incredible film. Others have also praised Nolan, including Charlize Theron, who seemed excited about joining the ambitious production. After hearing the positive sentiments, you better believe I'm going to be seated in a theater when the movie opens on July 17, 2026.

Of course, I'm also waiting to see and hear more about the film. Just recently, The Odyssey's teaser was leaked online amid it being shown exclusively in theaters ahead of 2025 movie schedule title Jurassic World Rebirth. Hopefully, more updates are shared sooner rather than later but, in the meantime, I'm just living vicariously through John Leguizamo.