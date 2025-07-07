Viral TikTok Video Shows Zendaya Getting Licked By A Fan’s Dog, And The Internet Is Loving It

Zendaya may not have any movies hitting the 2025 movie schedule, but she’s hard at work on several big titles coming next year, and in fact, her and Tom Holland’s busy schedules are making it challenging to plan their wedding. With so much going on, it’s important that the actress finds time for the simple things in life — like getting licked in the face by a dog. Fans are loving a viral TikTok that shows the adorably close moment between Zendaya and an excited pup.

The video was apparently taken in Budapest, and shows the Euphoria actress about to get into a car when she stops and asks a group sitting nearby if she can say hi to their dog. She then crouches down and gets a big unexpected kiss right on the mouth. See for yourself:

What’s better than petting a dog who’s so excited to see you? Zendaya looks like she’s in heaven giving the puppy some scratches and lets out a surprised laugh when it gets right up in her mouth. It was a wet one, too, as the Challengers star had to wipe her mouth with her sleeve.

I love that she was able to share this loving moment with the canine, especially since the humans accompanying the dog were so chill about the unexpected celebrity encounter. Zendaya has lamented being so famous that she’s even been photographed while holding her own dog’s poop. That wasn’t the case here, and everyone just let her play with the pup in peace.

I’m not the only one who enjoyed the sweet moment, as fans took to the comment section of the viral TikTok to share some amusing thoughts like:

Your dog is just happy he is being petted, he doesn’t even know that she is Zendaya 😂😂 – aihsy_

– aihsy_ Bro made the most of his opportunity – aryastrkk

– aryastrkk I also love how no one [started] going crazy with phones in her face, just people vibing and enjoying the moment – karorela

– karorela He took his chance – Niallislikeheaven

– Niallislikeheaven She’s sooo adorable 🥰 – illuziyahh

– illuziyahh Her aura will always be next level supreme – mermaidgirly2

It seems Zendaya may be missing her own pup, Noon, as she travels in Budapest, possibly to begin production on Dune Messiah. The third offering from Denis Villeneuve’s movie series, projected for the 2026 movie calendar, is just one of the projects the in-demand actress has in the works.

While next summer will be all about Tom Holland — who’s got Avengers: Doomsday, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day all coming in a two-month span — let’s not forget that Zendaya will also appear in the latter two (albeit in a reduced capacity for Spider-Man 4), in addition to Shrek 5 and the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m tired just thinking about that schedule, and it makes me all the more happy to see her slowing down to enjoy a cute, slobbery moment with someone’s dog.

While we wait for Zendaya’s upcoming projects to hit the big screen, you can catch up on some of her other work by streaming Euphoria and the first two Dune flicks with a Max subscription.