Jensen Ackles Says Reuniting With Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki And Misha Collins For The Boys Was ‘Weird.’ As A Fan, I Totally Get It

The Boys has completed filming its fifth and final season, meaning that it'll be streaming Amazon Prime subscription sooner rather than later, even if it'll miss the 2025 TV schedule. Without much known about Season 5, much of the hype has circled around the much-anticipated Supernatural reunion bringing Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins back together on-screen for the first time since SPN’s finale in 2020. Ackles opened up about how weird it was working with his former co-stars again for the raunchy superhero series, and as a fan of both, I agree.

While it’s been confirmed that Padalecki and Collins will be appearing in the final season of The Boys alongside Ackles, who will reprise his role as Soldier Boy, details surrounding their characters have been kept under wraps. Creator Eric Kripke, who also created Supernatural, previously admitted what it was like seeing the reunion, and Ackles has even shared that it was like being home.

That being said, The Boys is not akin to Supernatural by any means, and not just because of the tonal nature of the shows are so vastly different. Ackles told People what it was like having Padalecki and Collins on set of The Boys, and I can definitely see where he’s coming from:

It was weird. It was like inviting my friends over to somebody else’s house for dinner. I was like, ‘Listen, guys, don’t make me look bad. I got to stay here.’ They were amazing. I can't wait to talk more about it because it was quite an experience.

Considering Ackles is no stranger to The Boys, unlike Padalecki and Collins, it makes sense why he would feel that way, especially knowing they can get into it. It’s even more pressure knowing that this is the first time they’ve acted together on-screen since 2020. But that’s what makes it exciting, even if it was weird for Ackles’ “house” to be invaded. He did direct an episode of Walker and guest starred, so now he knows how Padalecki felt.

Even though it’s unknown in what capacity Padalecki and Collins will be appearing in on The Boys, it can be assumed that they will have at least one or two scenes with Ackles. Fans can also probably expect a reference or two to Supernatural, and maybe even the opportunity to retcon the divisive series finale. Whatever happens, though, it will be nice to see the three of them together again. Although they frequently reunite at fan conventions, acting together is different.

More information about The Boys’ final season should be announced soon, but the wait will be worth it with the Supernatural reunion. There’s also no telling what else the new season will consist of and how this crazy story will wrap up. Luckily, with a new season of Gen V premiering soon and Ackles’ new prequel series Vought Rising releasing in the near future, there will be a lot more to look forward to.