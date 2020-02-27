Why Mushu Won’t Be In The Mulan Remake

While there have been conflicting reports over the course of Mulan's production over whether or not Mushu, the talking dragon voiced by Eddie Murphy in the animated film, would appear in the new movie in some form, it's now clear that Mushu won't be a character in the movie. I got to visit the set of Mulan several months ago and while there Producer Jason Reed was asked why the comic relief sidekick was being left out. Perhaps not surprisingly, the reason has everything to do with Mulan's international box office possibilities. According to Reed...