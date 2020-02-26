The Flash: 6 Villains On The CW Show We’d Like To See Reimagined In The DCEU Movie

Reverse Flash

Although The Flash has found success with expanding its universe over its six seasons – many would agree its first season was its personal best. Barry Allen going against the Reverse Flash was the kind of season that had fans counting down the days until the next episode each week. In the show, the character is the man responsible for the murder of his mother, which his father was framed for. Not to mention that big reveal that his archenemy turned out to be his mentor, Dr. Harrison Wells. It was personal.