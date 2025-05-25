‘It’s Kind Of Like Looking At Naked Baby Photos’: The Flash’s Carlos Valdes Reflects On His Arrowverse Stint And Reveals Whether He’d Want To Revisit The Show

It's been two years since The Flash ended, though the show is still discussed in some circles. There are also die-hard fans out there who'd like to see Grant Gustin reprise his role as one of TV's best characters. Of course, I'd love to see the rest of the OG Team Flash return in some way. While not too long ago, a chunk of the cast agreed they'd be up for a movie, it sounds like series veteran Carlos Valdes may still need some convincing.

Valdes' character, Cisco Ramon was written out of The Flash at the end of Season 7, with the actor saying, at the time, that he felt like it was a good stopping point for the character. He recently caught up with People after doing some work on Broadway and, when asked about returning to some sort of revival, admitted he had some "mixed feelings" in regard to whether he wants to reprise his Arrowverse role:

I do and don't. I've spent enough years away from The Flash and the character to be able to look back on that experience with fondness and nostalgia. It would be fun to revisit that because I’ve spent enough time away from it, for sure.

Carlos Valdes spent seven seasons on The Flash, so it's not surprising to hear that he'd have some nostalgic feelings and fond memories that would encourage him to go back. Plus, given he's been on the convention circuit at times, I'm sure he's more than aware Cisco remains a well-loved character by the fans, and many were upset to see Cisco leave the series before the show signed off with Season 9.

The first part of Valdes' statement sounds very positive and seems to give the impression that he would jump at the chance to play the character-- who was also known as the hero Vibe -- again. That said, the Gaslit alum's other sentiments make it sound like he's leaning more towards not returning:

At the same time, it's kind of like looking at naked baby photos. You're looking at the thing and you're like, ‘Wow, that was a long time ago,’ and that was that, for all of its joys and drawbacks, warts and all, and it was fun. But that was back then and this is now. I'm so grateful for the experience, and it was so illuminating and so joyful in so many respects. I really felt like I gave it the time … I think I was just ready to keep expanding as a person and as an actor. I love it, I'm grateful for it. Do I want to go back to it? Not really.

That doesn't sound like someone who's just waiting on an offer to return to The Flash, but it's understandable. The Arrowverse marked a special time for DCTV and, now that Superman and Lois has concluded, that era of programming is officially done. Also, upcoming DC projects either involve the burgeoning DCU continuity or other timelines entirely.

That being said, nostalgia can be powerful and, in an age where fans have seen so many TV shows make comebacks, can we ever fully rule out The Flash having a reunion of some kind? As a fan, I would love to see it happen, if only because it's still a shame that 2023's The Flash didn't even feature a Grant Gustin cameo.

Right now, the odds of the Gustin-led show returning feel so low that it feels silly to even ask Carlos Valdes the question. I would be curious to hear his thoughts if a potential follow-up was actually greenlit or reportedly in discussions, at the very least. Regardless, I'm going to keep my fingers crossed that fans will see these versions of Cisco, Barry Allen and co. again at some point.

