The Flash’s Director Gets Real About Why He Thinks The DCEU Film Bombed

In some ways, it’s hard to believe that in just a matter of months, The Flash will turn two years old. Andy Muschietti’s superhero spectacle raced into theaters during the summer of 2023 and was met with mostly mixed reactions. Ultimately, the DCEU film didn’t make much of a dent at the box office and was considered by analysts to be a misfire on Warner Bros.’ part. Now, ahead of his new upcoming DC movie, Muschietti is reflecting on the film’s performance and, with that, he shared an honest take on why the film flopped.

The It filmmaker spoke to Radio TU, during which he discussed a myriad of topics. Eventually, talk turned to his aforementioned comic book movie. The filmmaker explained that a film with a $200 budget from a major studio needs to have wide appeal, even to the point of one being able to bring their grandmother to the theater to see it. As for why the movie seemingly didn’t strike a chord, the Argentina-born director (as translated by Flash Legacy Brasil) pointed to a supposed lack of interest in the character amongst certain demographics:

The Flash failed, among all the other reasons (Ezra Miller, superhero fatigue) because it wasn't a movie that appealed to all four quadrants. It failed at that. When you spend $200 million making a movie, Warner wants to bring even your grandmother to the theaters. And I've found in private conversations that a lot of people just don't care about The Flash as a character. Particularly the two female quadrants. All of that is just the wind going against the film I've learned.

When it comes to the massive pantheon of comic book heroes, the Flash – in this case, the Barry Allen iteration of the character – sits in an interesting position. Allen is beloved amongst comic book fans and has been featured in various forms of media over the years. That includes The CW’s Arrowverse series, which ran for a whopping nine seasons. On the other hand, there may indeed be a number of people who aren’t interested in the Scarlet Speedster. Regardless of where you stand on the comments Andy Muschietti shared in the YouTube stream, one should acknowledge the other factors surrounding his film.

One particularly significant detail that hovered over the film ahead of its release was the fact that lead actor Ezra Miller was ensnared in a number of legal issues between 2020 and 2022. Among the issues were a reported choking incident, an instance of felony burglary and alleged grooming, of which a legal complaint was recently dropped. Before Flash was even released, there was much speculation that Miller’s issues could sink the film. Whether it indeed did that is debatable, though it could be argued that it’s worth considering.

Also, Andy Muschietti’s movie arrived near the end of the DC Extended Universe’s lifespan, at which point other films in the franchise underperformed as well. 2022 saw Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam have a lukewarm box office debut. And, while it outgrossed some other DC movies of the time, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s BO intake was somewhat meager, in the long run, as well. I’d argue that fatigue with the DCEU and the knowledge of the now-in-effect DCU continuity may have contributed to a lack of interest in these titles.

Speaking of the DCU, it still appears as though Andy Muschietti is planning to bring his talents to a title in that franchise. He’s been attached to the Batman-centric film The Brave and the Bold, which may not be with us for a little while. Muschietti recently shared an update with Radio TU, saying that he hadn’t spoken to DC Studios Co-President James Gunn since he started filming his superhero movie. Whenever the Mama director truly does get started, I’d wager that he’ll utilize what he’s learned from his experiences with The Flash.

