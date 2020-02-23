Yes, Birds Of Prey Had A Big Box Office Drop This Weekend, But Not The Worst

There's been a lot of hand-wringing -- and smugness, from some sectors -- at the under-performance of DC's Birds of Prey. It's definitely not doing as well as its predecessors in the superhero genre, but it's also far from the only movie struggling to find an audience in February 2020. For every Sonic the Hedgehog success story, there have been plenty of disappointments. Not all of them are DC movies, though, so the expectations and comparisons are different. But if we're going to call out the downsides we should also acknowledge the upsides.