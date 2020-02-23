Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker May End Box Office Run Just Behind Joker

If this holds, The Rise of Skywalker will also wind up grossing significantly less than the other two films in this trilogy. The Last Jedi is the 14th highest grossing film, with $1,332,539,889. And The Force Awakens has both films beat by an incredible margin with $2,068,223,624 and the impressive feat of being the fourth highest grossing film ever (not adjusting for inflation). All three of the prequels are also included in the list of the 200 films with highest lifetime grosses, as are A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back.