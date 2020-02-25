Daniel Craig's James Bond Theme Songs Tell A Very Personal Story Leading Into No Time To Die

In the course of five songs, including the recently released theme for the upcoming film No Time To Die, there’s a pathway that shows the development of James Bond’s arc. From the energetic Chris Cornell opener “You Know My Name,” to Billie Eilish’s recent haunting but beautiful hit, a picture is painted that shows us a man who starts with clear eyed intentions, but becomes a little more broken every step of the way. Let’s jump back to the beginning, and start to tell the tale of how James Bond eventually became the man we see before us today.