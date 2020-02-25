Invisible Man Reviews Are Up, See What Critics Are Saying

So there you have it. The Invisible Man seems to have delivered the great Universal Monster movie that The Mummy (2017) and Dracula Untold could not. Right now The Invisible Man sits at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 26 reviews. That score will obviously change as more reviews come in, but the current lay of the land indicates that Leigh Whannell's film is a critical success. Now we just have to see if the box office will reward that.