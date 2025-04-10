Critics Have Seen Drop, And They’re In Agreement On The ‘Bonkers’ Blumhouse Thriller
Will you choose to accept or decline this film?
Meghann Fahy has been turning heads lately with her roles on comedically dark shows like The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, and her latest project on the 2025 movie calendar isn’t too far away from that mark. The upcoming thriller Drop centers around a widowed mother who is being tormented by an unknown person in the restaurant where she’s on a first date. Critics have seen the movie ahead of its April 11 release, and they pretty much agree it’s a fun time if you don’t take it too seriously.
First reactions from Drop’s SXSW premiere were overwhelmingly positive, and Jeannette Catsoulis of the New York Times agrees with the movie’s success, despite the “utterly bonkers” finale and only minimal suspense. The critic calls it “pleasantly silly,” saying:
Iana Murray of Empire also notes that its premise stretches to “absurd” heights, but it is still “ridiculously fun,” thanks to a grounded performance from Meghann Fahy. Murray gives it 4 out of 5 stars and encourages moviegoers to check their phone’s security settings. The critic writes:
Jake Coyle of the AP says Drop doesn’t really reinvent the wheel as far as thrillers go, but it’s still silly and suspenseful. Coyle rates the film 2.5 out of 4 stars, saying:
Not every critic thinks the fun outweighs the flaws, as Matt Schimkowitz of AV Club gives the movie a C+. Like an overpopulated group chat, the critic says, Drop can get pretty overwhelming, but still shows flashes of promise. Schimkowitz continues:
Robbie Collin of The Telegraph gives Drop 2 out of 5 stars, writing that it feels like “an off-brand Black Mirror episode masterminded by ChatGPT.” It botches its plot, according to Collin, and looks “nastily composited,” but even this critic admits it’s “not un-fun.” From the review:
The critics mostly agree that Drop isn’t a perfect film, but there seem to be too many adjectives like “fun” and “silly” to think this won’t be 90 minutes well-spent in the movie theater. In fact, the Christopher Landon film holds an 89% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. If this sounds like something that’s a must-see on the big screen, check it out in theaters starting Friday, April 11.
