Critics Have Seen The Amateur, And They Mostly Agree On Rami Malek’s ‘Generic’ Revenge Thriller
Coming to theaters April 11.
There are lots of upcoming action flicks set to hit the 2025 movies calendar, and many movie lovers have been looking forward to James Hawes’ The Amateur. The film stars Rami Malek as CIA cryptographer-turned-vigilante Charles Heller, who goes on a solo mission to avenge his wife’s death. Critics had the opportunity to screen it ahead of its April 11 release to theaters, so what are they saying about the revenge thriller?
The Amateur is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Robert Littell starring Rachel Brosnahan, Jon Bernthal, Laurence Fishburne and more. But in CinemaBlend’s review of The Amateur, Eric Eisenberg says it's great cast is wasted on a movie that is “an absolute snore.” He gives it 2 stars out of 5, and writes:
Amon Warmann of Empire gives it slightly more credit, rating the movie 3 stars out of 5 and saying there are flashes of promise and that it hits all the expected beats. However, there’s nothing that elevates The Amateur past that baseline. This critic agrees with CinemaBlend’s assessment that the cast is underutilized, and none more than Jon Bernthal. In Warmann’s words:
Jesse Hassenger of AV Club gives it a C+, admitting that there is some irresistible entertainment once things get going, but overall it feels like a watered-down movie that’s already been edited for your in-flight entertainment. Hassenger continues:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire also grades it a C+, saying the movie is neither fun nor dull, and while it takes itself too seriously, there is something inherently amusing about Rami Malek’s surprise at his character’s capacity for violence. The critic concludes:
Not all of the critics found The Amateur to be quite so middling. IGN’s Eric Goldman gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10. Heller is easy to cheer for, Goldman says, especially since The Amateur doesn’t rush his transformation into a skilled killer and allows him to make some pretty major mistakes. All in all, it’s an entertaining spin on a spy story, the critic says, writing:
It seems like most of the critics are mostly ranking The Amateur in the middle of the pack when it comes to action thrillers, but we know from Rami Malek’s best movies and TV series how good he is at portraying different characters. If you’re down for this take of revenge, catch this one on the big screen starting Friday, April 11.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
