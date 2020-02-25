The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright Is Going Old School For His Gordon Research

Then again, so too does another famous Batman story that many fans hope that Matt Reeves is following, and that would be Batman: The Long Halloween. That book, written by Jeph Loeb, also takes place during Batman’s early years, and features him working his way through a laundry list of his rogue’s gallery as he tracks down the Holiday killer. Neither of these happens to be the book that Jeffrey Wright shared, so now we can throw that Volume One collection onto the speculation fire.