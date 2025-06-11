Guy Gardner Returns In Lanterns Following Superman Debut, And I’m Digging What Nathan Fillion Said About How His Character Will Be Different In The DCU Show
You love to hate him.
As someone who’s been a Green Lantern fan for over 15 years and was disappointed by how Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern movie turned out, I’m thrilled that this DC Comics property is getting another shot at live-action thanks to the DC Universe. First, we’ll see the bowl cut-boasting Guy Gardner in action next month in James Gunn’s Superman, and then we’ll meet fellow Green Lantern Corps members Hal Jordan and John Stewart in Lanterns next year. It was announced at the end of March that Nathan Fillion will also reprise Guy in that upcoming DC TV show, and I’m digging what the actor had to say about how his Green Lantern character will differ there compared to how he’s depicted in Superman.
Lanterns will mark Fillion’s third time playing Guy, as he’s appearing in Peacemaker Season 2 this August alongside fellow Justice Gang member Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and the team’s benefactor, Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn). However, 2026 will be the first time we see this version of Guy interact with other Green Lanterns, and here’s what the star of ABC’s The Rookie said to EW about how that will look:
Like his comic book counterpart, Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner has a brash and arrogant personality that clashes with the more disciplined personalities of Hal Jordan and John Stewart, though the latter certainly isn’t lacking in cockiness. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre are respectively playing these characters in Lanterns, which will follow them investigating a murder in the American heartland. It’s unclear how Guy will get involved, but I’m guessing this will be his first time meeting John and one of his many interactions with Hal if they’ve both been in the Green Lantern Corps for a while.
Fillion also spent some time talking about Guy Gardner’s overinflated ego, and how he’s a prime example that just because you’re a Green Lantern doesn’t make you a role model. In the actor’s words:
I’m curious to learn how Guy Garner ends up factoring into Lanterns, as this story is about Hal and John, so he should only be there to support them rather than steal the show. That said, considering this Green Lantern TV show will also feature Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro, I wouldn’t mind whatsoever seeing Guy trash talk the Korugarian who was once a Green Lantern and now wields the yellow energy of fear. If there’s one thing Guy knows how to do, it’s annoy an adversary… and his allies too, actually.
Lanterns is expected to premiere on HBO sometime in early 2026, with episodes also being available to stream with a Max subscription. Watch Nathan Fillion bring Guy Gardner to life for the first time when Superman is released on July 11.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
