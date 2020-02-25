Jurassic World 3’s Title Has Been Revealed And It's Awesome

Leave a Comment
Jurassic World 3 may be over a year away from hitting theaters, but as is frequently the case with these major blockbusters, filming has to begin quite a ways off to allow enough time for post-production to be handled properly. Well, the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise has finally begun rolling cameras, and to commemorate the occasion, director Colin Trevorrow has revealed Jurassic World 3’s official title: Jurassic World: Dominion.
This title reveal comes after some intense speculation in recent weeks saw Colin Trevorrow apparently admitting that a random fan on Twitter had called the shot way ahead of schedule. So obviously, with that sort of blood in the water, an official unveiling was only a matter of time, with the clock ticking down its final moments as of this afternoon.
Now that we know the title for Jurassic World 3 is actually Jurassic World: Dominion, let’s talk about how cool this new name actually sounds. Following the pretty stark title for its predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this freshly minted moniker suggests a wider scope of adventure.
Plus, there’s a chance that with a name like Jurassic World: Dominion, we might see some sort of coexistence between humans and dinosaurs after all. Otherwise, they could have went with a more expected title like Jurassic World: Extinction, and set up the implications from Day One.
Jurassic World: Dominion rampages into theaters on June 11, 2021. Be sure to look through our 2020 release schedule to learn what movies are coming out later this year.
