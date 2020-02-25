Jurassic World 3’s Title Has Been Revealed And It's Awesome

Jurassic World 3 may be over a year away from hitting theaters, but as is frequently the case with these major blockbusters, filming has to begin quite a ways off to allow enough time for post-production to be handled properly. Well, the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise has finally begun rolling cameras, and to commemorate the occasion, director Colin Trevorrow has revealed Jurassic World 3’s official title: Jurassic World: Dominion.