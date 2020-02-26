How Elisabeth Moss Felt Pulling Off The Crazy Invisible Man Fight Scenes

For the actress’ part, Moss noted that she doesn’t exactly have extensive experience in the world of action movies and with fight scenes, so the work she was doing on The Invisible Man was novel. In addition to dealing with the heavy emotional side of things (and there is definitely a lot that is weighing on Cecilia at all times), she also had to balance her approach to handle all of the intensely physical moments as well – something she laughed saying she doesn’t have to do often in the making of her television series, The Handmaid’s Tale.