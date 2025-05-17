‘I’ve Never Been So Terrified In My Life’: Resident Evil Icon Milla Jovovich Recalls The Intense Stunt That Made Her Feel Like A ‘Badass’

Despite my intense dislike of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, I’ll admit I miss having a new film to look forward to in this franchise. Unfortunately, the 2025 movie schedule won’t see Zack Cregger’s new reboot taking the stage, which means there’s time to make sure this new spin gets things right.

That also gives whomever the leads may be a bit of a window to try and nail the stunts like Milla Jovovich did back in the day. And as you’re about to see in the actor’s own account of a favorite feat of physicality, that’s going to be a pretty huge legacy to live up to.

Milla Jovovich’s Favorite Resident Evil Stunt Drove Her Down The Wall

You can feel that truth present during Jovovich’s appearance on GQ’s Iconic Characters series . Recalling her time as Alice, the ass kicker from director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Resident Evil movies , Milla Jovovich shared this fond memory of action prowess from 2004’s Resident Evil: Apocalypse:

One of my favorite stunts — there’s a few to be honest — but it was Resident Evil II, and I ran down a 60-foot wall, like straight down. And the only thing that’s coming to meet me is concrete. I mean, we did this so many times, and I’ve never been so terrified in my life but also just feeling so badass that I was actually doing it myself.

In case you haven’t seen this moment for yourself, don’t worry. Thanks to the clip provided below, you can see Ms. Jovovich run down that 60-foot wall in style:

If you thought Milla Jovovich’s dedication couldn’t get any more intense, brace yourself. As it turns out, this Resident Evil: Apocalypse stunt was almost much more daunting; as Milla Jovovich wanted to pull a Tom Cruise on this massive undertaking. But just like the man behind the most ridiculous Mission: Impossible stunts , her reason for doing so is adjacent to the power of “Cinema!”

Milla Jovovich’s Reason For Doing Her Own Stunts Is Quite Heartwarming

So what’s scarier than running down 60 feet of glass and concrete, straight towards the ground? Try sprinting down all 250 feet of Toronto’s city hall! Unfortunately for her, Milla Jovovich couldn’t get the powers that be to sign off. I can’t blame her for trying, especially when she explained her mindset through the following sentiment:

I did almost everything in every movie I did. I love doing stunts. It was a passion of mine. I always wanted to do my own stunts. And that was part of what I gave to my fans. You’re coming with me on this adventure, and I’m going through it, and you’re going to go through it with me.

Look, if Tom Cruise doesn’t make a movie with Milla Jovovich at this point, I’d say it’s an act of cinematic treason. And I’m not kidding about The Fifth Element icon wanting to go the full Ethan in Resident Evil: Apocalypse. In fact, I have the proof sitting right below this paragraph, courtesy of an archival special feature that runs down this incredible visual:

Though some of my colleagues think that Resident Evil’s animated films are better than the Milla Jovovich entries, I still have a huge soft spot for those six live-action thrill rides. Yes, that even goes for my least favorite entry, Resident Evil: Afterlife. While I’m definitely keeping an open mind, despite the reasons for my epic Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City rant still haunting me, this next round already has a rough road ahead.

Zack Cregger’s Resident Evil is set to debut on September 18, 2026. Meanwhile, fans of the Jovovich school of ass kicking can see her battling alongside Dave Bautista through In the Lost Lands - which is currently available for rental or purchase on Digital HD!