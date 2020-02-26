Harrison Ford's Call Of The Wild Is Doing Well But Still Has A Long Way To Go At The Box Office

Also, seeing as how this is a family film which would be most attractive to kiddos, maybe they'll ask to see it on the weekend. But, it's not like there's a school break going on for most kids right now that would lead parents / babysitters to take them to see TCOTW multiple times during the week (adults taking care of kids need lots of breaks, too) to really pump up the box office totals. And, while this film is very adventure-focused, it does seem that if kids were going to want to see anything more than once in theaters right now, it would more likely be the funny, cheerful, fast-paced Sonic.