The Surprising Way Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Deleted Scenes Will Be Fleshed Out

J.J. Abrams covered a ton of ground throughout Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, hitting the ground running with its crawl and the reveal of Palpatine's survival. Episode IX wasn't just a single installment in the Star Wars franchise, but the result of nine films and decades of filmmaking. So Abrams had to wrap up the story of his trio of new heroes, it also had to give a proper finale to the entire property as we knew it. As such, plenty of ideas probably fell by the wayside during its development and filming process.