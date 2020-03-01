Russia Apparently Censored Pixar's Historic Moment In Onward

Onward follows Barley and Ian Lightfoot (Chris Pratt and Tom Holland), two elf brothers living in a once-magical world who try to bring their father back to life for one day using a magical staff he left behind for them. During their adventure, they encounter Specter (Lena Waithe), a cyclops and a police officer, who at one point mentions that she has a girlfriend. Though that detail doesn’t take up a significant part of the plot, the character is still the first Pixar character to ever openly reference their homosexuality -- which is definitely a step forward toward increasing acceptance toward the LGBTQ community.