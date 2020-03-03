Why Universal's Invisible Woman Should Be Directly Tied To The New Invisible Man

While it may not be the rom-com that people want to see Elisabeth Moss take on after an extensive history of dour and harrowing roles, and it could be different from Elizabeth Banks’ vision for The Invisible Woman, this is a project that has an undeniable edge. It offers Universal a chance to not only further shore up its newfound success in the Monsters canon, but it also provides even stronger branding potential with the power of these two women, rather than just relying on one.