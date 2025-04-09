5 Reasons Why I Would Love To See Marvel Comics' All-Female Team A-Force In The MCU

Think back: the year is 2019 (that’s a long time ago, right?), and we’re all watching Avengers: Endgame in a packed movie theater. All of the characters who turned to dust in Infinity War return, Cap wields Mjolnir (the audience erupts), and for one brief, beautiful moment, Captain Marvel leads the charge while Scarlet Witch, The Wasp, Nebula, Gamora, Mantis, Okoye, Valkyrie, Shuri and even freaking Pepper Potts all attack Thanos.

Amazing stuff, right? You might have even thought, wow, this is like an all-female Avengers team! Well, real ones knew that there actually was an all-female Avengers team in the comics, and they were called A-Force.

Though discontinued as of 2016, A-Force had two substantial pushes: Once during 2015’s Secret Wars comic book crossover (not to be confused with the 1985 Secret Wars, but possibly–or-not connected to the upcoming movie version ), and again with 2016’s Civil War II storyline. Ever since that momentous scene in Endgame, I’ve always wanted A-Force in the MCU. Here’s why.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

First Off, The MCU Now Has A Significant Number Of Female Characters That Could Be Used For An A-Force Series Or Movie

A-Force had a number of members, but the core group consisted of She-Hulk (as the leader), Medusa, Captain Marvel, Dazzler, Nico Minoru and Singularity.

Now, besides Dazzler and Singularity, would you believe that every other character that I just mentioned is sort of already in the MCU? Nico Minoru was in Runaways, Captain Marvel's led two movies, She-Hulk had her own series (which I loved), and Medusa was in the failed TV series Marvel’s Inhumans.

So, really, one of the hardest tasks (introducing brand new characters) is mostly already out of the way. But let’s just say that the powers that be decided not to include Singularity (even though her story is pretty important) or Dazzler. They still have several other members from the comic book team who have already been established in the MCU, or MCU-adjacent projects.

For instance, Jessica Jones (can she return already, by the way? Krysten Ritter says she’s ready ), Loki, America Chavez, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Sharon Carter, Domino, Black Widow, and X-23 have all been members of A-Force.

And while Domino and Medusa from Deadpool 2 and Marvel’s Inhumans, respectively, seem like one and done characters since they haven’t returned to the franchise since their initial appearances, Anson Mount, who played Black Bolt in Inhumans, reprised his character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so anything is possible.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It Could Also Give New Life To Characters Like She-Hulk, Hawkeye, And X-23

Will there be a second season of She-Hulk ? Probably not. Will we ever get that Young Avengers movie teased in The Marvels? Maybe, but when? What about X-23? Maybe she’ll be in Avengers: Doomsday, but it looks like that X-23 movie will never happen (but apparently it got close) .

Do you know when would be a perfect opportunity to bring these characters back to the limelight, though? In an A-Force project! Because as much as I loved She-Hulk for being silly and never taking itself seriously, I know a lot of people really disliked the show, and for a number of reasons I really don’t feel like getting into right now.

Still, I honestly think people could warm up to a no-nonsense version of She-Hulk as a leader of a team. Because I genuinely think it was the She-Hulk show's tone that turned a lot of people off (even though it was supposed to be silly). A-Force would be ideal, though, since she has a meaty storyline, especially when it concerns dealing with Medusa, who also feels entitled to lead.

I also really liked the Hawkeye show. I thought Kate Bishop was pretty awesome and enjoyed her cameo in The Marvels. But when are they going to do anything with her? I think an A-Force TV show or movie could tie in nicely with her character, and it would make Kamala Khan’s Nick Fury moment in The Marvels make sense if Ms. Marvel was some kind of recruiter.

As for X-23, I just love Dafne Keen, and her appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine was a welcome return. So putting her in a major role in an all-female team could be really cool, as she’s a fan-favorite and would add much to A-Force. Honestly, can we get this into production, ASAP?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

It Would Also Be A Great Way To Introduce X-Men Characters Like Storm And Jubilee

As of right now, we’re still not entirely sure what the MCU is planning to do with the X-Men. Yes, we know that actors from the Fox X-Men movies will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and Rebecca Romijn, but we’re not quite sure if these are the actual X-Men.

What I mean is, could they be an alternate reality version of the team? We saw Patrick Stewart as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Kelsey Grammer as Beast in the post-credits scene of The Marvels, but we’re not entirely sure if that’s the version that will ultimately be the team in the MCU.

But, hey, I have an idea. How about we introduce new actors for the X-Men in an A-Force storyline? Yeah! Because Storm, Jubilee, Phoenix, Emma Frost, Rogue, Shadowcat and Psylocke have all been members of the team. If you have the entire A-Force assembled, then those X-Men could already be on the team, and we could learn about them through A-Force.

I know it’s not the most direct approach to introducing new actors into these roles. But unless the MCU is just going to say that the X-Men from the Fox movies are automatically the X-Men in the MCU, then I think they need to eventually find new actors, and A-Force could be a great way to do that.

(Image credit: Marvel Television)

It Would Feel Completely Different, And Yet Similar To What We've Gotten So Far In The MCU

Here’s what’s cool about A-Force" they’re both similar to what we’ve already gotten in the MCU, but also completely different, and I think that could be a strong suit.

For example, Dazzler is a complete wildcard, and we don’t really have a fun character like her in the MCU on a team. It’s also really cool how She-Hulk and Medusa are such different characters. They have contrasting ideas of how to lead, resulting in an interesting dichotomy.

Remember how Captain America and Iron Man butted heads on whether superheroes should essentially be independent contractors, or if they should be run by the government? Well, it’s kind of similar with She-Hulk and Medusa, as She-Hulk just sees things differently than Medusa, even though they’re great as partners. I love dynamics like this, and it would be great to see that in a team format.

Plus, I’d hate to say it, but the Avengers is kind of a sausage-fest. Yes, we do have some female members, but the main crew is male dominant, and a female-dominant team just operates differently. Think of it like watching the NBA vs. the WNBA. There’s a team focus in both, of course, but you don’t have one player dominating the court or slamming down dunks in the WNBA. Instead, it’s much more of a team dynamic, and it’s fascinating to watch the difference. That’s what I want out of A-Force: similar, but way different.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Plus, All-Female Teams Just Rule

Finally, I just love all-female teams. I said as such when I defended the 2016 Ghostbusters movie not too long ago, and I’ll say it again. All-female teams rule!

Now, that’s not to say that I wouldn’t want to see other male superheroes in a hypothetical A-Force movie or TV show. It wouldn’t necessarily have to be an alternate universe sort of thing like how they initially started in the comics. That said, I would like it if it was an all-female team, and wasn’t just predominantly female with some male characters included.

Because honestly, we’ve gotten enough male-focused storylines. Yes, I know, there would be a certain segment of people who wouldn’t watch it because… their manhood would feel threatened, I guess?

That said, if the story was good enough, and there was tons of action and it took itself seriously, I think a lot of people would check it out because it would just be too good not to watch.

But what do you think? Could A-Force work in the MCU? I’d love to hear your thoughts.