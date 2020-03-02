The Invisible Man Director Thinks It Could Happen In Real Life

For me, it’s projection. It’s cameras mapping out any room that you walk into and taking thousands of thousands of photographs per minute. And then projecting each image so that wherever you move, you’re changing the perspective. I talked to some scientists and they said it was plausible and possible. If you had the right tech and you could figure it out. It’s amazing what cameras can do. And to be honest, I don’t think they’re that far away. I don’t think there’s that much of a bridge between an app on your phone that can change the look of your face or age you or erase objects from a room, and being able to do this. So that’s what I really felt was freeing about this movie was using tech to ground it. I wanted to make it very grounded, realistic. I wanted to get away from the idea of a serum or a potion, these more gothic, retro ideas.