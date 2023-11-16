Backrooms: What We Know About The A24 Horror Movie

Imagine being suddenly and inexplicably transported to a place that appears somewhat familiar in its mundane, seemingly man-made infrastructure yet something about its overall aura feels very wrong. And that's not even including the fact that you cannot find a way out. Such a strange, inescapable nightmare of a place is the setting for an upcoming A24 movie called Backrooms — which is a title that may send a rush down your spine, if you're a fan of Internet horror stories. We'll get into why that is, among other things, in this guide devoted to everything there is to know about this upcoming horror movie — starting with when you should be prepared to “noclip” into your local theater.

At there moment, there is no official release date set for Backrooms, unfortunately. According to a report by IndieWire from February 2023, the film was intended to start production when director Kane Parsons started summer vacation that year, making an opening on the 2024 movies schedule seem likely. However, that was before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes launched, causing a delay and adding yet another layer of intrigue to this enduringly mysterious story.

The Movie Is Based On A Hit YouTube Series Inspired By A Creepypast

The plot for the film is still being kept under wraps, but what we do know, thanks to a report by Deadline, is that the film is based on a popular series of animated short films by 17-year-old Kane Parsons. The terrifying videos — which take place in another dimension consisting of a seemingly endless labyrinth of dimly lit hallways and corridors where bizarre dangers lurk — made the 17-year-old a YouTube sensation in 2022. However, according to Creepypasta.com, the viral legacy of the series dates back to 2019 when a strange image was shared on a online with the following text:

If you’re not careful and you noclip out of reality in the wrong areas, you’ll end up in the Backrooms, where it’s nothing but the stink of old moist carpet, the madness of mono-yellow, the endless background noise of fluorescent lights at maximum hum-buzz, and approximately six hundred million square miles of randomly segmented empty rooms to be trapped in. God save you if you hear something wandering around nearby because it sure as hell has heard you.

The unsettling concept introduced in just this pair of sentences — the author of which remains unknown — inspired other intrigued parties to expand on the lore with their own short stories and short films. The most popular example of the latter medium so far has been Parsons’ Backrooms series on YouTube — most of which are crafted in the style of a found footage thriller and framed as the files of a secret organization tasked with exploring the dimension. How the ongoing story will be adapted for feature-length has yet to be revealed, but at least we know it will be up to the shorts’ original creator to decide.

Kane Parsons Is Directing The Movie

Few filmmakers can say that they made their feature film debut before they hit their 20s, but Kane Parsons will be able to by the time Backrooms comes out. As previously mentioned, the creator himself is helming the project, which has not yet been confirmed to be a live-action feature or animated like his original series. And he'll also have the support of a few esteemed veterans in the genres of sci-fi and horror. In addition to A24, the the Conjuring Universe creator James Wan and his company, Atomic Monster, are also backing the project alongside 21 Laps, which is run by Shawn Levy (who was hired to direct Deadpool 3), and Chernin Entertainment.

Roberto Patino Is Writing The Script

Kane Parsons is not handling the screenwriting duties for the feature-length adaptation of his creation. That responsibility is given to Robert Patino, who is also an executive producer on Backrooms and most recently adapted the DC/Vertigo comic DMZ into a Max original series in 2022 after previously writing and producing shows like Sons of Anarchy, The Bastard Executioner and Westworld. His signature piece of work, however, is arguably the 2014 crime thriller, Cut Bank, which stars Liam Hemsworth, John Malkovich and more.

Hopefully, you're careful and don’t noclip out of reality to experience the Backrooms for real before the movie comes out. Until then, be sure to check back for updates.