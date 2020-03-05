Why Indiana Jones 5 Needs To Bring Back Shia LaBeouf's Mutt

Now that Shia LaBeouf is in his 30s and has much more creative agency, having someone like him on board could actually help the franchise. There’s no way LaBeouf is signing up to be a peg in a larger machine, but if he could have something to do with it, things could get much more interesting. In order for Indiana Jones to survive as a franchise and not go down the roads Star Wars did, where its characters feel like they're more-so from a video game much of the time, Harrison Ford needs another person to play off between potentially his last adventure, and what's better than coming to terms with his son and family?