Godzilla Vs. Kong's Rumored Runtime Sounds Really Short For An Action Movie

It’s possible that Warner Bros is waiting to see how Godzilla vs. Kong does in theaters before deciding whether or not to keep going with the MonsterVerse. If the reports about this test screening are to be believed, it was met with mostly positive reception, but that doesn’t guarantee it’ll be received the same way by the rest of the world. So Warner Bros’ proverbial fingers are no doubt crossed that Godzilla vs. Kong will ultimately perform much better than its predecessor did.