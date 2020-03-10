10 Viggo Mortensen Movies That Prove He Is More Than Aragorn From The Lord Of The Rings

Throughout the bleak and intimate story of survival in the face of death, Mortensen's character is forced to do everything in his ability to protect the life of his young son and see that he makes it to safety. This is no easy task because all that is left of the gray and ash-covered landscape is full of empty cupboards, dire conditions, and bands of cannibalistic marauders. There are times where you hate the father and there are times where you understand his reasoning, but regardless of how you see the man, you feel and see the pain behind his eyes.