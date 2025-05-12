32 Extraordinary Fantasy Adaptations That Will Transport You To Another World

When it comes to some of the most fantastical movies or TV shows, the first thing I always think of is the best fantasy movies or the best fantasy series, because those are the best kinds of escape. But this list is for those who want a massive sheet of some of the best fantasy adaptations that are awesome to watch – and will totally transport you to another world.

(Image credit: Max)

Harry Potter Franchise

I mean, if you know me, you know I love the Harry Potter franchise and no matter what, I will stand by it until the end of time – even if the author sometimes makes me want to cringe. Either way, the Harry Potter movies are some of the best out there, and the worldbuilding that has expanded from this series has only made it that much better.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

The Lord Of The Rings

I don’t think I could do a fantasy adaptation list without mentioning The Lord of the Rings movies . Based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings is the kind of fantasy that only comes once in a lifetime, and the moment you get into these movies, you’ll never be the same.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The Wheel Of Time

Based on the novel series of the same name, The Wheel of Time is the kind of high fantasy that has so much going on with it that you’re going to need an entire glossary of terms to keep up with the worldbuilding. But there’s no denying that this series is a fun one – and one of the best shows to watch on Amazon .

(Image credit: Freeform)

Shadowhunters

Based on The Mortal Instruments novels by Cassandra Clare, Shadowhunters is all about a girl who finds out on her eighteenth birthday that she comes from a long line of Shadowhunters, human-angel hybrids whose job is to hunt down demons. It’s just as wild as you could probably imagine.

(Image credit: HBO)

His Dark Materials

Based on the novels by Philip Pullman, His Dark Materials is the kind of fantasy drama that truly takes it to another level. It’s the kind of fantasy series that I really don’t want to dive too heavily into because it’ll reveal so much. Still, the main premise is about a teenager looking for a lost friend and finding out things related to her life that she never would have imagined. The fantasy is ever-changing, as they move from several different worlds, which is so cool.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

The Sandman

If you’re looking for a fantasy drama with a tinge of the supernatural, then The Sandman is the show for you. The series, hailing from Netflix and based on the comic book of the same name, follows the personification of Dreams, who is captured for a century and then breaks out, aiming to restore his power.

(Image credit: HBO)

Game Of Thrones

I have to put Game of Thrones on here. How could I not put this series? From the Game of Thrones cast to the heartbreaking deaths we witness, the shocking Game of Thrones moments , this series has it all if you’re looking for an intense fantasy show that will keep you hooked for eight seasons straight – even if the last one isn’t that great.

(Image credit: Starz)

Outlander

While Outlander isn’t the typical fantasy I would put here, it’s still a fantasy nonetheless. Based on the novels of the same name, Outlander follows the story of a WWII nurse who somehow travels back in time and falls in love with a Highland warrior. Yes, that is the plot, and yes, it’s just as swoon-worthy as you can imagine. It’s one of the best Starz shows , for sure.

(Image credit: Sky one)

A Discovery Of Witches

For all the ones out there who love witches, you have to check out A Discovery of Witches. Based on the All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches follows a historian who must work together with a vampire in order to protect a bewitched manuscript from the hands of evil monsters.

(Image credit: Wicked)

Wicked

Out of every movie I was imagining to put on here, Wicked was one I knew had to appear. This movie, based on the Broadway musical and, in turn, based on a novel about the wicked witch called Wicked, the film follows the life of the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, and how she was actually once friends with Glinda the Good Witch. Truly such an iconic piece of cinema.

(Image credit: ABC)

Once Upon A Time

If you love all those incredible Disney movies but want to see them in an adult way, then Once Upon a Time is the series for you. Many of the episodes and characters are based on classic fairy tales. The series is all about a boy discovering that the people who live in this new town they traveled to are actually all storybook characters.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Percy Jackson And The Olympians

While I’m toeing the line between Greek mythology and fantasy, I still believe these novels are more fantasy than anything else, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians are the best adaptations of them. The series is about a young man who finds out he is a demi-god, the son of Poseidon, and must go on a quest to retrieve Zeus’ lightning bolt to prove his innocence and restore order.

(Image credit: Funimation)

Attack On Titan

As much as Attack on Titan has traumatized me with its heartbreaking deaths, at the end of the day, it is a dark fantasy anime because this world most certainly does not exist. The series mainly follows Eren Yeager, a recruit of the Scout Regiment, who aims to explore beyond the three walls of their human civilization and take down humanoid Titans who seek to kill them. But there's A LOT more about this series that you will never expect – so go into it with an open mind. It’s based on the manga with the same name.

(Image credit: A24)

The Green Knight

Based on Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, this movie is a visual masterpiece, and I need more people to watch it. The film, starring Dev Patel, follows a young man named Gawain who travels to face the titular Green Knight, a giant, green humanoid of a man who challenges those who come across him.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Locke & Key

Based on the novel of the same name, Locke & Key is a fantasy drama that follows the lives of three siblings who discover several keys throughout their new home that lead to mysterious doors. They unknowingly unlock gates that bring in dangerous entities that turn their lives upside down. While it’s not as crazy of a fantasy, it’s still a fun one with some cool visuals.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher

The Witcher is based on the novels of the same name and primarily follows the story of Geralt of Rivia. This monster hunter is known as a “witcher,” and his time was spent not only protecting the princess of Cintra but also running into horrors you could never imagine. Some of these monsters, man…they are a lot.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sweet Tooth

Based on the novel of the same name, Sweet Tooth mainly follows a boy who is a deer hybrid after a virus has killed most of the world’s population. In this story, he looks to find his mother after his father passes, taking him on a fantastic journey.

(Image credit: Warner Bros,)

The Hobbit

If you like The Lord of the Rings, chances are, you’re going to like The Hobbit. The movies are a prequel to famous films, and they follow Bilbo Baggins as he travels across the realm to reclaim the Lonely Mountain from a dragon that has overtaken it. This is J.R.R. Tolkien, so you know it’s going to be an intense fantasy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

While The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes place in the modern day, there are plenty of moments in this that make it stand out as a fantastical fantasy series. Based on the comics of the same name, it follows Sabrina, a witch who, on her sixteenth birthday, must decide between leaving her mortal life behind to fully become a witch or leaving that to embrace her friends.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Arcane

Hands down, Arcane is one of the best shows on Netflix to binge-watch . The series, based on the video game franchise League of Legends, takes you into the worlds of both Piltover and Zaun, an overcity and the underground one beneath, where two sisters are separated by years of tragedy and are thrown into a magical conspiracy you could never imagine.

(Image credit: Max)

House Of The Dragon

If you liked Game of Thrones, you’ll probably enjoy House of the Dragon. Based on Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin, the new series follows the life of the Targaryen family tree, mainly during the time of the Dance of Dragons, where two Targaryen heirs fight for the throne and cause thousands of deaths.

(Image credit: Mark Mainz/Prime Video)

Good Omens

Based on the novel of the same name, Good Omens is a hilarious fantasy comedy that follows a demon and an angel who are representatives of heaven and hell – oh, and they just so happen to be friends despite coming from two completely different sides. And now, they must work together to prevent Armageddon and the Antichrist.

(Image credit: Jonathan Prime/Prime Video)

My Lady Janes

My Lady Jane, based on the novel of the same name, follows the titular character as she is convinced to marry a lord while also trying to vie for the throne of England – oh, and people in this world just so happen to possess the ability to take animal forms, so…there’s that fantasy twist. Seriously, this show is wacky but fun all the same, and it's a cute fantasy romp.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Chronicles Of Narnia

I have to put The Chronicles of Narnia movies on here, even if there have only been three, but these films seriously take you to another world on a different level. The series is obviously based on the novels of the same name and follows the lives of siblings who discover that there is a whole other world on the opposite end of their wardrobe back home.

(Image credit: Netflix)

One Piece

Okay, before you get mad, I am not going to recommend the anime to you because trying to catch up with that will take you years. However, I will recommend the Netflix adaptation. The series, based on the manga of the same name, follows Monkey D. Luffy, a wannabe pirate who builds a crew to find a famous treasure in order to become King of the Pirates—oh, and he also has awesome magical powers that are crazy.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

The Golden Compass

Based on Northern Lights by Philip Pullman, The Golden Compass is actually another adaptation of His Dark Materials, but it takes a lot more of a deep dive into fantasy. The main character, Lyra, travels by sea to the North in order to search for kidnapped children. It’s an epic fantasy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday

While Wednesday certainly took the world by storm when it first came out, it’s still a fun, dark fantasy to watch. Based on the Addams Family franchise, the series follows Wednesday Addams as she attends a fantasy academy with all kinds of beasts, only to find out that her father is connected to a murder that occurred years ago, and now she must solve it herself.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Princess Bride

Based on the novel of the same name, The Princess Bride follows a farmhand who travels across the land with some friends to rescue his beloved. The film is a comedy at its core, with hilarious moments and fun fantasy aspects, and I would recommend it to anyone who wants something light for an afternoon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

A Series Of Unfortunate Events

Based on the novels by Lemony Snicket, A Series of Unfortunate Events follows the lives of recent orphans Violet, Klaus, and Sunny. They struggle to find a permanent foster home as they are relentlessly hounded by Count Olaf, who seeks to claim their parents' fortune. This fun series has so many twists and turns, and the fantasy aspects are fun.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Warrior Nun

Based on the comic Warrior Nun Areala, this fantasy drama will have you on the edge of your seat. The series follows the life of a former quadriplegic orphan who discovers that she has powers now and must join an order of warrior nuns to fight against demons. Yes, this is a crazy premise and one that is perfect for dark fantasy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shadow And Bone

Based on the novels of the same name, as well as Six of Crows, the series follows the story of Alina Starkov, who, after believing herself to be powerless, finds out that she is a Grisha with a powerful ability that could save her world. While there are only two seasons, it’s a fun one to follow.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cursed

Based on the book of the same name, Cursed is a one-season fantasy series that reimagines the King Arthur story. The series follows Nimue, a heroine who goes on a quest with Arthur to bear an ancient sword to Merlin. Arthur takes her on an adventure filled with beasts and magic.

While these are just some of the most fun fantasy adaptations out there, all of these are great picks, and there are so many others, too, that I didn’t even have the chance to write down. It’s time to escape.