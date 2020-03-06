Moving No Time To Die Is Costing The Studio Money But It Could Be Way Worse

That's a lot of money, to be sure, but according to sources talking to THR, releasing the movie in April would have been much worse. In that case, it appears that due to the coronavirus No Time To Die could have made as much as 30% less than it otherwise might in global box office receipts due to closed theaters. For a film that could break the $1 billion barrier at the global box office, that's a $300 million hit or more, and at that point, the math is easy. And for a movie that is apparently the most expensive James Bond movie ever, every dollar counts.