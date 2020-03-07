Why Jason Statham Made An Abrupt Exit From His New Movie With Kevin Hart

The Man From Toronto would've been a reunion for Jason Statham and Kevin Hart after Hart's surprise role in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Hart is back at work after his major car accident, and this movie is still expected to be on his schedule, provided Sony can find somebody new fast enough. I'd suggest Dwayne Johnson, but he might still be busy with Netflix's Red Notice, his new movie with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. But The Rock can do nine million things at once, and he loves action comedies with Kevin Hart, so you never know.