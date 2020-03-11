Someone Combined Invisible Man With Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Drax And James Gunn Approves

2020 has already been an interesting year for movies, especially the horror genre. Despite the horror renaissance that's been happening for the past few years, there have been some really poorly reviewed horror flicks. But Leigh Wannell's The Invisible Man is an exception, as it has been a critical and box office success. The thriller stars Elisabeth Moss, but a Marvel fan recently added Guardians of the Galaxy's Drax The Destroyer to the cast for a hilarious crossover. And what's more, James Gunn totally approves.