Someone Combined Invisible Man With Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Drax And James Gunn Approves

2020 has already been an interesting year for movies, especially the horror genre. Despite the horror renaissance that's been happening for the past few years, there have been some really poorly reviewed horror flicks. But Leigh Wannell's The Invisible Man is an exception, as it has been a critical and box office success. The thriller stars Elisabeth Moss, but a Marvel fan recently added Guardians of the Galaxy's Drax The Destroyer to the cast for a hilarious crossover. And what's more, James Gunn totally approves.
Dave Bautista's Drax is a consistent scene stealer in the Guardians franchise, who crossed over with more characters in Avengers: Infinity War. He claimed in that movie that he learned invisibility, before being quickly foiled by Mantis. This inspired some cinephiles to add Drax to the poster for The Invisible Man, to hilarious results. Check it out below, as well as James Gunn's official endorsement.
It's the crossover we didn't know we needed. Elisabeth Moss' character Cecilia could have used the help in her struggle against Adrian Griffin, although the fan favorite Guardian of the Galaxy wouldn't be able to keep up as far as invisibility went. He'd just move...super...slowly.
Someone brought this fan poster of The Invisible Man to Guardians of the Galaxy visionary James Gunn, and it seems to have tickled the filmmaker enough to share it on social media. Gunn is known for his sense of humor, which is intrinsically connected to the Guardians franchise. So he's happy to see Drax in Leigh Wannell's acclaimed thriller alongside Elisabeth Moss.
While the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise hops between comedy and action, there were no moments of levity in The Invisible Man. The movie's tension begins as Cecilia escapes her abusive husband. And when an invisible figure begins haunting her, things get from bad to worse very quickly. If only Drax was there to kick the bad guys' ass.
As a reminder, you can check out Drax's scene in Avengers: Infinity War below, where Dave Bautista's signature Marvel hero claims he's learned how to be invisible.
Avengers: Infinity War may have been a high stakes Marvel blockbuster, but there were plenty of comedic beats throughout its 149-minute runtime. Plenty of these comedic moments came courtesy of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who were delightfully out of place with the more serious members of the MCU.
While Drax doesn't actually have a role in The Invisible Man, he is getting an exciting crossover experience. It was recently revealed that the Guardians will appear in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. How big their role will be remains a mystery, but it's a concept that fans are over the moon about.
The Invisible Man is in theaters now and Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive on November 5th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.