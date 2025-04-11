Kevin Bacon Has Some Beef With James Gunn Calling Him Out In The First Guardians Of The Galaxy Movie: 'I Don't Get Paid For You Saying My Name'

News
By published

Kevin Bacon had a hilarious reaction to being referenced in the first Guadians of the Galaxy movie.

Kevin Bacon smiling at Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special
(Image credit: Disney+)

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is one of the true highlights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The three movies, plus an amazing Christmas special, make up a fun and compelling story about some of the MCU’s best characters. It’s also an incredible journey for Kevin Bacon, who, despite only appearing in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, has been part of the story since the beginning.

Kevin Bacon isn’t in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but he does get name-dropped because Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill is a big fan. Speaking with Esquire, Bacon reveals that he had no idea he was going to be mentioned in the film, and he was shocked when he heard his name. He (jokingly) says he was a little annoyed because he’d rather have gotten paid if he was going to be included in the project:

I was completely shocked. What I’m thinking is, ‘Well, great, you’re talking about me, but how about a gig?’ You know? I don’t get paid for you saying my name.

It has to be more than a little strange to be Kevin Bacon sitting in a dark theater watching a science fiction Marvel movie and hearing his own name. Kevin Bacon has made some great films in his career and was a staple of '80s cinema. Hearing him referenced by name in a film isn't a wild idea, but this particular flick was certainly one place he was not expecting it.

Of course, Kevin Bacon would eventually get a gig from James Gunn to play himself in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. One might think that since Bacon was looking for a gig, that may have been how the appearance came about. However, Bacon says the call from James Gunn, who he had worked with on 2010's Super, came “out of the blue.” Still, he was such a fan that he said yes before even knowing what he would be doing. The actor continued…

Sight unseen, obviously without having read it, I said, ‘I’m in.’ I love the Guardians and the opportunity to, you know, to play myself and make fun of myself and not take myself too seriously.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ will give you access to all things Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more! If you are looking for that, plans start at $9.99 per month. You can also go ad-free with the $15.99 plan or save 16% by paying $159.99 for a full year up front.

View Deal

Bacon plays an exaggerated version of himself in the special. Interestingly, the actor admits he’s actually not a big fan of Christmas, which makes the character he plays even funnier since the Kevin Bacon in the special you can stream with a Disney+ subscription clearly takes Christmas very seriously.

It certainly sounds like Kevin Bacon had a great time working on Guardians. With James Gunn now on the other side of the fence building the new DCU, one has to wonder if there might be a place for Kevin Bacon there eventually, either as himself or playing a character. There’s probably at least one DC comic book character who is a big fan of Tremors.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

Chris Evans And Michael B. Jordan Have Already Played Human Torch, But Fantastic Four's Joseph Quinn Knows What's 'Sexy' About His Own Take

Fantastic Four’s Director Explained Why Galactus Was Picked As The Villain Over Doctor Doom, And I Like His Way Of Thinking

I Talked To The 1923 Cast About How They Could Come Back For 1944, And I Hope Taylor Sheridan Is Taking Notes
See more latest
Most Popular
Darren Mann as Jack and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth sitting at the dinner table in 1923.
I Talked To The 1923 Cast About How They Could Come Back For 1944, And I Hope Taylor Sheridan Is Taking Notes
Hagrid&#039;s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
'We're Going To F--ing Die:' A Woman Freaked Out After Getting Stopped On Universal Orlando's Harry Potter Roller Coaster, But Commenters Explained Why She Didn't Need To Worry
Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things Season 4
Joe Keery Explained Why He's 'Already' 'Nostalgic' For Stranger Things While Recalling His Last Day Of Work, And I'm Feeling All The Feels
Mariska Hargitay as Benson and Maura Tierney as Brady in court during Law &amp; Order&#039;s SVU crossover
I Was Hoping Law And Order: SVU Would Tease Stabler's Upcoming Return In Organized Crime, But I'm Hyped By The Law And Order Crossover Previews
Beast Boy and Greg Cipes in Teen Titans Go!
Teen Titans’ Beast Boy Actor Greg Cipes Updates Fans Following Parkinson’s Diagnosis
Image from the Warfare trailer.
Will Poulter Was Disappointed That Alex Garland Was Making A War Film. Why He Decided To Take On The Project Anyway
Kyle Richards in Season 14 Episode 3 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sitting on a couch and looking forward.
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Added Kyle Richards And Two More To The Cast. While One Of Their Characters Might Help Mickey, I'm Worried About The Others
Bobby asking Tony for bigger jobs
The Sopranos' Steve Schirripa 'Absolutely, Positively' Believes The Show Is More Popular Than Ever, And Gave Me Several Reasons Why
Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey as the Ratliffs in Thailand in The White Lotus Season 3 episode 1
I Can’t Get Over Pringles, Cheez-Its And More Responding After Coffee Mate Admitted Their White Lotus Piña Colada Collaboration Was ‘Awkward’
Rogue telling Logan she&#039;s leaving in X-Men: The Last Stand
After Hearing X-Men's Anna Paquin Was Asked About What It'd Take To Return As Rogue, I Need Her In Avengers: Doomsday