Contagion And 6 Other Movies That Thoughtfully And Honestly Talk About Viruses Or Outbreaks

Contagion (2011)

Contagion, the medical thriller from acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh featured one of the best ensemble casts upon its 2011 theatrical release, and remains just as popular nearly 10 years later but for an entirely different reason. Much like the Coronavirus that is quickly working its way across the surface of the planet, the virus in this movie starts in China, is spread by a traveling businesswoman (Gwyneth Paltrow) who then brings it back to her home in the United States. Along the way, nearly everyone besides her husband (Matt Damon) is brought down to their knees by the virus as the world begins to isolate or die off.