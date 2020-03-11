Birds Of Prey Supercut Has All Of Ewan McGregor's F-Bombs, And The Director Loves It

I don’t know how Roman and Elmo would get along on Seasame Street, but I would pay to see that. It’s unlikely we’ll ever see Roman again in future movies considering his fate in Birds of Prey, but he didn’t hold back in the February release. The movie is close to $200 million in global box office earnings after almost five weeks in theaters. Although it wasn’t as massive of a success as other Warner Bros films, it was made on a budget under $100 million and faced a hefty R-rating.