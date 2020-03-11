Bill And Ted Face The Music Star Reveals How Character ‘Came Back Instantly’

It’s been almost 30 years since Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey was released to the public. With that much time passing between the last known adventures of this excellent duo, and the forthcoming release of Bill & Ted Face the Music, there’s no doubt going to be some changes to get used to with the returning characters and actors. But when it comes to William Sadler, best known as The Reaper in the Bill & Ted series, all it took was putting on the costume and makeup once again, and it was like those decades melted away.