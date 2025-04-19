Brett Goldstein Was Asked About Returning For Ted Lasso Season 4, And His Analogy About A Dead Cat Coming Back To Life Is Weirdly Fitting

Ted Lasso is coming back , and that’s thrilling. However, it’s also a bit confusing considering Season 3’s finale felt pretty...final. To that point, Brett Goldstein was asked about returning to the beloved Apple TV+ series , and he admitted that it was odd, too. Then, he explained why it felt so weird with an analogy about a seemingly dead cat that came back to life, and while I know that sounds wild, it also makes a lot of sense.

For context, Goldstein was asked about Ted Lasso coming back after going through the emotional goodbye in Season 3 while on the Wild Card with Rachel Martin podcast. The Emmy-winner confirmed that he did go through the whole process of saying goodbye, and then explained how he feels about coming back with a story about his friend who had thought his cat was dead (and yes, you read that correctly):

I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot. He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat, buried it. And he was a child. They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. ‘I wish the cat would come back.’ And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn’t their cat. And I think about that all the time.

Weirdly, this is fitting. When Ted Lasso ended in 2023, we got a conclusion. Ted went back to Kansas, and everyone moved into a new chapter of their lives. In Goldstein’s case, Roy continued coaching at AFC Richmond , but now as the manager. It was satisfying, it was an end, I said goodbye for what I thought was the last time. However, it also left the door open for more stories.

Now, we’re getting more, and in a way, this show is coming back from the dead, like the actor’s friend thought his cat had. To that point, the Shrinking actor said:

And so, I’m like, no wonder this guy is fucked in the head, because he thinks death isn’t real, so of course he’s insane. He’s such a weird guy, cause he thinks he can bring things back from the dead.

After hearing this wild story, Goldstein was directly asked, “Did you bring Ted Lasso back from the dead?”

He confirmed that this was how he felt, and he brought it all back around to this cat who turned out not to be dead, saying:

I guess I’m saying I feel like that kid. Like ‘We buried it…We all cried, we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back?’ It’s too much power.

While I can’t speak for the Ted Lasso cast , I know I went through my own little grief process after I watched the last episode of Season 3 with my Apple TV+ subscription . It sounds like the comedian did too. They didn’t know if the show would come back when they made the last finale, so they all said their goodbyes to their characters.

However, now, Ted Lasso has been resurrected thanks to Jason Sudeikis, and like this family was with the cat coming back, I think a lot of us were surprised.

So, yes, this dead cat story actually does apply a lot to what’s going on with Ted Lasso.

This wasn’t the only thing Goldstein said about the show, either. He also provided a brief, but effective, update about where the new episodes are at, saying:

Yes, in the writers' room at the moment, and that’s obviously all I can tell you, I’m afraid.

Well, they’re hard at work on Season 4. That means we can really start to get excited about Ted Lasso’s return.

For a while there, like the kid with the cat, we thought the show was probably gone for good. However, now that it’s officially in the works, we can go back to being “Richmond ‘til we die!”