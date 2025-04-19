Brett Goldstein Was Asked About Returning For Ted Lasso Season 4, And His Analogy About A Dead Cat Coming Back To Life Is Weirdly Fitting
I promise this makes sense.
Ted Lasso is coming back, and that’s thrilling. However, it’s also a bit confusing considering Season 3’s finale felt pretty...final. To that point, Brett Goldstein was asked about returning to the beloved Apple TV+ series, and he admitted that it was odd, too. Then, he explained why it felt so weird with an analogy about a seemingly dead cat that came back to life, and while I know that sounds wild, it also makes a lot of sense.
For context, Goldstein was asked about Ted Lasso coming back after going through the emotional goodbye in Season 3 while on the Wild Card with Rachel Martin podcast. The Emmy-winner confirmed that he did go through the whole process of saying goodbye, and then explained how he feels about coming back with a story about his friend who had thought his cat was dead (and yes, you read that correctly):
Weirdly, this is fitting. When Ted Lasso ended in 2023, we got a conclusion. Ted went back to Kansas, and everyone moved into a new chapter of their lives. In Goldstein’s case, Roy continued coaching at AFC Richmond, but now as the manager. It was satisfying, it was an end, I said goodbye for what I thought was the last time. However, it also left the door open for more stories.
Now, we’re getting more, and in a way, this show is coming back from the dead, like the actor’s friend thought his cat had. To that point, the Shrinking actor said:
After hearing this wild story, Goldstein was directly asked, “Did you bring Ted Lasso back from the dead?”
He confirmed that this was how he felt, and he brought it all back around to this cat who turned out not to be dead, saying:
While I can’t speak for the Ted Lasso cast, I know I went through my own little grief process after I watched the last episode of Season 3 with my Apple TV+ subscription. It sounds like the comedian did too. They didn’t know if the show would come back when they made the last finale, so they all said their goodbyes to their characters.
However, now, Ted Lasso has been resurrected thanks to Jason Sudeikis, and like this family was with the cat coming back, I think a lot of us were surprised.
So, yes, this dead cat story actually does apply a lot to what’s going on with Ted Lasso.
This wasn’t the only thing Goldstein said about the show, either. He also provided a brief, but effective, update about where the new episodes are at, saying:
Well, they’re hard at work on Season 4. That means we can really start to get excited about Ted Lasso’s return.
For a while there, like the kid with the cat, we thought the show was probably gone for good. However, now that it’s officially in the works, we can go back to being “Richmond ‘til we die!”
