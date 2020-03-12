Zack Snyder Approached Rogue One’s Donnie Yen About Aquaman, But Which Role?

Superhero movies are arguably the most popular genre in the film world currently, capable of making an insane amount of money at the box office. As such, plenty of studios have gotten in on the action, resulting in plenty of exciting acting gigs. Actor Donnie Yen is starring in the upcoming Mulan remake, and recently stepped into the galaxy far, far away in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story-- but it turns out that he was also approached about a role in Aquaman. What's more, he was recruited by none other than Zack Snyder himself.